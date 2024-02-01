DA Davidson Weighs in on First Bank’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 262,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 166.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

