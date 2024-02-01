Contrasting Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays out 93.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.18 million 5.05 $32.29 million $2.02 7.86 AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment.

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.27% 14.03% 11.29% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

