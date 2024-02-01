Brokers Issue Forecasts for City Holding’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. City has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,522 shares of company stock valued at $351,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. City’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

