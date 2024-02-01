Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $38.14

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after purchasing an additional 936,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $838.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.66. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

