Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Price Target at $257.12

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company.

Equifax stock opened at $244.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $252.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

