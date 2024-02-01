Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $61.73

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.73.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

BSX opened at $63.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.