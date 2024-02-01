Barclays Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $319.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $304.00 to $319.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $273.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.56. The company has a market cap of $501.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

