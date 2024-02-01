Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 9,820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.