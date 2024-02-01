Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

