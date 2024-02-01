Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $174.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $501.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

