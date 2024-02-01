Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CP stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

