Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.49 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $508.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

About Martin Marietta Materials



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

