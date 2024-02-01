Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.22.

Apple stock opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $118,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,299,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,368,036,000 after acquiring an additional 598,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

