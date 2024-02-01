Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $32.60

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of SMTC opened at $19.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.80. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

