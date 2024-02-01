Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

View Our Latest Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.