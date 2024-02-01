Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,721,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 442,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,738,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,011,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

