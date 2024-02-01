Analysts Offer Predictions for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCBP. StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 113.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

