Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

