Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,547,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

