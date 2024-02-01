Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

