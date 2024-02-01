Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

