A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.