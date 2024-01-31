Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,619 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.