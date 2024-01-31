TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,085.94 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,089.96. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,005.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.62.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

