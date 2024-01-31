Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,336 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

