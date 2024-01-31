Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $291,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $134.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

