Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.22% of Peakstone Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

