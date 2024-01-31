Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

