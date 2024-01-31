Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,097 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.72% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period.

LGOV stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $23.55.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

