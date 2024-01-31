Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,874 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after buying an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after buying an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

