Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,266 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Kroger by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 64,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 409,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

