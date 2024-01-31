Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

