Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,464 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

