Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

