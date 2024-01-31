Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 40,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $1,474,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.19 and a one year high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

