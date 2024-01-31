Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,698 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after acquiring an additional 583,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.7 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of KRC opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.