Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

NYSE:ECL opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.43. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $202.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

