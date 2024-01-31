Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Trex worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of TREX opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

