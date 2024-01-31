Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,812,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Woodward Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WWD opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

