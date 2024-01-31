Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,461 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

