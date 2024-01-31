Main Street Research LLC Has $21.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

NYSE JPM opened at $176.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $176.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

