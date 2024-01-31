Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 8,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $51,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,237.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,301,377. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

