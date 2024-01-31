Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of AAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 934,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

