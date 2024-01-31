Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

