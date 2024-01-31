Ieq Capital LLC Invests $346,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Masco by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Masco by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

