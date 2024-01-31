Ieq Capital LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

