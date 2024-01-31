Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

