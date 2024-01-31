Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

