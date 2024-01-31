Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Monday.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.36.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$99.96 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.81. The company has a market cap of C$28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.61.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

