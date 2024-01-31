Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 463,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 40.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.